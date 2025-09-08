Willmar Stingers Announce 2026 Front Office Additions

Published on September 8, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers announced today that Keaton Worley has been promoted to President of the organization. In addition, Dalton Guthrie and Chris Woods have been elevated to the roles of Vice Presidents.

Worley's journey with the Stingers began as an intern in 2023. He was promoted to Director of Operations and Hospitality for the 2024 season before moving into the role of Assistant General Manager in 2025. His new role within the organization reflects his leadership, dedication, and commitment to creating an outstanding fan experience at Bill Taunton Stadium.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Business Management. Worley is originally from Minnetonka, MN, where he kickstarted his passion for sports, playing football, baseball and hockey.

As President, Worley will oversee all facets of the organization, including business operations, community partnerships, fan engagement, and game day execution.

"This is an amazing opportunity," Worley said. "From starting as an intern to now leading this incredible organization, I am grateful for the support of our fans, staff, and community. Thank you to Ryan, Marc, and the rest of the Stingers family for allowing me to pursue my passion."

Alongside Worley's promotion, Dalton Guthrie has been named Vice President of the Stingers. Guthrie will focus on strengthening community partnerships, growing the team's business operations, and group sales.

Guthrie joined the Stingers in 2024 as a ballpark operations intern. Prior to the 2025 season he was promoted to the Director of Ballpark Operations and Hospitality. Now he will return for the 2026 season as the Vice President.

Dalton recently received his Bachelors in Sports and Recreation Management in July of 2025 from the University of North Alabama. Guthrie is a native of Arley, AL and hopes to bring a taste of southern hospitality to Willmar.

"I could not be more excited to be back for the 2026 season," Guthrie said. "I am incredibly grateful to Marc, Ryan, and this community for welcoming me with open arms and allowing me to continue chasing my dream of working in sports."

"Dalton has shown tremendous ability to connect with people and elevate our presence in the community," added Worley.

The Stingers also announced that Chris Woods has been named Vice President. Woods will oversee organizational development, promotions, and ticket sales.

Chris, a graduate of Michigan Tech, first got his appreciation for sports growing up listening to baseball games on the radio with his dad. He began his career as an umpire for Little League baseball during his school years before transitioning into coaching high school basketball in college. Woods worked as a Promotions intern in 2023 for the Stingers and later spent 2 seasons in minor league hockey, working for the Fayetteville Marksmen in North Carolina as an account executive before returning to the Stingers in 2025 as Director of Promotions.

"After 2 seasons of working for the Stingers, I have really appreciated the community, organization, and fans we have here." Woods said. "I can't wait to get started on this next season."

"Chris brings creativity, energy, and a drive to continually improve how we operate as an organization," said Worley.

The Willmar Stingers will celebrate their 17th season in the Northwoods League in 2026, full season and half-season plans are available.

For more information on this press release or questions on ticket packages for the upcoming season please call 320-222-2010 or visit willmarstingers.com.

The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







