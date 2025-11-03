Hot Tots Guarantee Wins with New 4-Game Mini Plan

MINOT, ND - After a record-breaking summer of sellouts at Corbett Field, the Minot Hot Tots are giving fans even more to cheer about with a brand-new ticket package that promises big-time fun in just four nights. The 4-Game Mini Plan powered by SCHEELS gives fans premium seats, endless ballpark food, and even a Guaranteed Victory Policy - meaning no fan walks away empty-handed, even if the team takes a loss on the field.

For $75, fans get tabletop seating to four of the biggest theme nights of the 2026 season - three Hot Tots games and one Honeybees softball matchup - plus unlimited hot dogs, snacks, and soft drinks for 90 minutes after gates open. Kids can also play all night with free access to the Vibeto Orthodontics Fun Zone.

Fans can upgrade to the $100 Mini Plan, which includes everything in the base plan plus all-you-can-drink beer for 90 minutes, featuring 12-oz domestic cans. This is the first time the Hot Tots have EVER offered an all-you-can-drink option.

"We designed this Mini Plan so families can enjoy dinner, a show, and real memories together - all for under $80 a night," said Monica Hocking, General Manager of the Minot Hot Tots. "Sure, the wins and cold beer make it fun, but the real goal is giving families a chance to connect, laugh, and create those core memories that last long after summer ends."

The new Mini Plan replaces the popular SCHEELS 5-Pack and was designed to give fans more flexibility, more value, and a new way to experience both the Hot Tots and the Honeybees. It also comes as the teams gear up for another season of community-driven entertainment and record attendance. The 4-Game Mini Plan powered by SCHEELS is on sale now at https://minot-hot-tots.nwltickets.com/Tickets/AddItem/8352.







