Hot Tots Add Four Former Interns to Front Office Team

Published on October 6, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot, ND - The Minot Hot Tots are adding some familiar faces to the front office as the team gears up for the 2026 season. Four former interns are returning in full-time roles after making their mark with the organization over the past few summers.

Joining the team full-time are:

Michael Kogan - Corporate Sales Manager A former gymnast and University of Iowa graduate, Michael joined the Hot Tots last season as a Ticket Sales and Service Intern. Known for his drive and knack for connecting with people, he'll now help businesses find the perfect way to enjoy a night of FUN at the ballpark.

Sam Kuntz - Community Sales Manager A 2023 intern and Minot native, Sam is back home after graduating from the University of North Dakota and spending the 2024 summer with the Madison Mallards. Back home in Minot, Sam's league experience and hometown pride will help local community groups get in on the FUN at Corbett Field.

Jolie Rothenberger - Partnership Activation Manager Jolie recently earned her marketing degree from Oklahoma State University and spent the 2025 season as a Hot Tots intern. Her creativity and attention to detail will elevate how the team brings sponsor activations to life.

Sam Yesu - Operations Manager Currently finishing his degree at UMass Amherst, Sam will officially join the staff in January after graduating this December. He took on a leadership role during his internship this past summer, earning the opportunity to oversee operations full-time for the upcoming season.

"This is the first time we've been able to hire directly from within, and we're so excited to have found the right people to grow with our team," said Monica Hocking, General Manager. "I actually started as an intern in the Northwoods League myself, so being able to continue that tradition here in Minot is really special."

The Hot Tots continue to invest in developing young professionals who know the team's mission, culture, and community firsthand. With these additions, the front office is ready to make 2026 another season of big fun and lasting impact in Minot.







