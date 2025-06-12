Join Us for the Minot Hot Tots Jersey Food Drive - June 19
June 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Minot Hot Tots News Release
We'd love to invite you to join us at Corbett Field on Thursday, June 19th, for one of our favorite community events: the Minot Hot Tots Jersey Food Drive, presented by Farmers Union Insurance, supporting The Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry.
This drive-through event starts at 7:00 AM, where community members can drop off non-perishable food donations and receive a limited-edition Hot Tots jersey in return. This is a great way to help local families in need while celebrating community spirit and we'd love for your outlet to be part of it.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, June 19
Time: 8:00 AM (while supplies last)
Location: Corbett Field (enter at the 3rd base entrance off 13th St SE)
