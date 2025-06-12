Rockers Fall in I-41 Showdown

June 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







APPLETON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers suffered a 5-3 loss on Thursday night at the hands of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Green Bay started off with a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Aidan Kuni was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Jalan Jones knocked in another with an RBI fielder's choice. However in the third, Fond du Lac answered back with a four-spot, chasing Rockers starter Kenney Fabian. Heitaro Hayashi finished off the third and worked four more innings in relief allowing just one more run in the fourth inning of play.

The Rockers answered back with a rally in the seventh, loading the bases, but just mustered one run. Jack Fortner entered in the eighth inning, working a hitless inning and striking out a pair to give Green Bay a chance in the ninth. However, Karter Muck finished off the four-out save giving the Dock Spiders the win.

Green Bay will head to Fond du Lac tomorrow for Game 2 of the series, before returning to Capital Credit Union Park on Saturday for a four-game homestand. Green Bay will open a two-game series with Traverse City at 4:05pm, with gates opening at 3:00pm. The Flight Crew will be performing pregame on the concourse.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.







Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.