Huskies Come Back Yet Again, Defeat the Express, 9-7, for Five Straight Wins

June 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The Duluth Huskies mounted another impressive comeback Wednesday night, defeating the Eau Claire Express 9-7.

Nick Terhaar, a recent graduate from local Proctor High School, made his first Huskies start on the mound. Despite flashing great stuff, Terhaar's night would be a short one. He allowed two runs on three hits in the first inning, also exceeding the 35 pitch mark that the Northwoods League has set as the maximum for a pitcher to be able to return the next inning.

Finding themselves down 2-0, the Huskies offense got going right away. After a Noah Furcht walk began the second inning, Trey Craig singled through the right side of the infield. In an attempt to cut down Furcht going first to third, the Express threw the ball away, allowing Furcht to come in and score.

Duluth wouldn't need the help of Eau Claire's defense in the third inning. Zan Von Schlegell, leading off the inning, jacked one over the deepest part of Carson Park in left-center field, tying the game up at 2-2.

The top of the fourth would look very similar for the Huskies, scoring a lone run for the third straight inning. This time, Ethan Surowiec hit his second home run as a Husky already, an opposite field shot that gave the Huskies their first lead of the night.

Anthony Andrews, another Duluth pitcher making his season debut Wednesday night, gave manager Marcus Pointer much needed innings in relief. Andrews came in for relief of Terhaar after the first inning, and held the Express scoreless for the next two. The fourth was when Eau Claire punched hard, scoring five runs on a two-run single by Marcelino Alonso and a three-run home run by Ian Guanzon. The home team led 7-3 heading into the fifth.

Seemingly undeterred, Andrews remained in the ballgame after his rough inning, and only allowed one more baserunner over the course of his outing. The University of Hawaii righty finished with five strong innings of work, only allowing the five fourth inning runs, and striking out three. He kept the Express at bay for another Huskies comeback.

The top of the fifth inning would be the fourth in a row that saw Duluth score one run. Michael Smith smoked a pitch into the left field corner, scoring Anthony Zarzana to make it a 7-4 deficit.

The top of the sixth was a different story, though, as the Huskies finally broke through for their big inning, scoring five runs themselves.

It all started with two outs and runners on the corners. Jackson Rains took off for second base, beating the throw from Eau Claire's catcher, and allowing Craig to barrel his way home for the first run. Zarzana walked moments later to chase Express starter Easton Bobb from the game.

Bjorn Lind was the first to face Eau Claire's new pitcher, Payton Barton, and wasted no time singling home Rains to bring the game to within a run. Smith then walked to load the bases for cleanup hitter Noah Furcht.

With the centerfielder shading him to the pull side of the outfield, Furcht took full advantage of the huge gap in right-center field, depositing a ball to the wall. All three runners came into score, and Furcht ended up on third base with a clutch bases-emptying triple to take a 9-7 lead.

Now it was the bullpen's time to shine for Duluth. Cole Kenyon entered the game in the seventh, and looked fantastic. The Arkansas - Pine Bluff right hander allowed just one hit, and struck out a pair in two scoreless innings.

Heading to the bottom of the ninth, and looking for win number five in a row, Huskies closer Gilbert Saunders got the ball. Beginning the inning with a strikeout of Eau Claire's dangerous Marcelino Alonso, Saunders would then hit the next batter he faced.

With the tying run now stepping to the plate, Saunders buckled down. He induced a high infield pop-up to his third baseman Surowiec for the second out, and on the next batter, his catcher Kade Thompson did all the work for him. On an 0-1 count, Saunders threw Thompson a ball he could handle, and the backstop promptly fired a strike down to first base. Trey Craig's tag was in plenty of time to complete the perfect pickoff play, and end the Huskies win.

Five wins in a row bring Duluth's record to 8-9. The Huskies will now look to add on during a four game homestand, beginning with the Waterloo Bucks coming into town Thursday night. Waterloo is tied atop the Great Plains East division, and began their season by taking three out of four against Duluth. The Huskies will look to prove they're a much improved team, and push the winning streak to six. First pitch at 6:35 p.m.







