Parks & Rec for the City of Sumner Awarded Baseball Equipment Through Share the Glove Initiative

June 12, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo, Iowa - In conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation, the Waterloo Bucks are proud to announce the Parks and Rec for the City of Sumner has been named the recipient of this year's Share the Glove Equipment Grant Program. The Foundation's grant, which is part of the "Share the Glove" initiative, is one of 24 grants awarded in each NWL community.

The Bucks received numerous applicants in the eighth year of the grant and are proud to have an impact by providing this softball equipment to an organization in the area. The Bucks will make an on-field presentation to representatives of the City of Sumner before a Bucks game this season.

"We are so honored to be chosen as one of the recipients for the Share the Glove grant," said Lara Albert, Sumner Parks and Rec Director. "Our small town has 90-100 kids in grades K-5 participating in our summer baseball/softball program. We are so excited to receive new gear to help keep our kiddos safe while they play!"

The Northwoods League Foundation is donating youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this Spring. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear, nine fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats, and one bucket of practice balls. Twelve baseball grants and twelve softball grants will be awarded in total throughout the NWL's footprint. The Share the Glove initiative was developed to encourage participation in youth baseball and softball activities in NWL communities. Northwoods League affiliates promoted the grant and collected applications from youth organizations in their local markets this winter and spring.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The Parks and Rec for the City of Sumner provides opportunities for kids to learn what it means to be on a team, respect coaches, and learn new skills. They have the same children from age 5 through 12 because they love coming back each year to play. They are looking into a fall league for ages 3-4. Their coaches are comprised of all volunteer parents creating an environment which allows both parents and children to make this a fun family opportunity where the kids can grow in their skills and create positive relationships.

The Bucks start a four-game road trip this evening, starting the swing with a two-game set at the Duluth Huskies. Waterloo returns home on Monday, June 16 to face the Rochester Honkers in a split-doubleheader, starting at 12:05 pm. Tickets are available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online at waterloobucks.com. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $500,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.







