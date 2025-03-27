Bucks Host Family Informational Night at the Other Place - University Ave. Scheduled for April 2

March 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks are looking for Host Families for the 2025 season. A casual informational get-together will be held on Wednesday, April 2 at The Other Place on University Avenue from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the Bucks Host Family program is invited to attend. Bucks Front Office members along with current Host Families will be on hand to answer questions while enjoying some OP pizza and a beverage courtesy of the Bucks.

The Bucks are a summer-collegiate baseball team who recruit college players from all over the United States to form their 35-man roster every year. These players call the Cedar Valley home from late-May until mid-August. Bucks players become part of the community during these months, representing the Cedar Valley by playing 72 games over 76 days. The Bucks provide players with housing through the Bucks Host Family Program. Host Families are made up of individuals and families in and around the Cedar Valley who give each player a place to call home during the season. Host Families receive numerous benefits including season tickets, year-round invite-only events, souvenir shop discounts, the ability to have their children be Bat Boys and Bat Girls during Bucks games, and more.

Host Families are an integral part of the success of the Northwoods League. Having players become a part of a local family helps these young men have some sense of normalcy in a new city as they pursue their baseball dreams. The Bucks have had 23 former players play for a Major League Baseball team and the Host Family Program creates a long-term friendship between the Host Family, the player, and the player's parents.

Families or individuals interested in housing a Bucks player can stop by The Other Place (4214 University Avenue, Cedar Falls) on April 2, by calling general manager Dan Corbin at (319) 232-0500 x2, or e-mailing corbin@waterloobucks.com.

The Bucks open their 31st season of play on Monday, May 26 versus the Duluth Huskies. Season Tickets, Coupon Books, and Group Outings for the 2025 season are now available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $500,000 in stadium improvements over the last decade including an LED video board, group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.