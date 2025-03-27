Growlers Sign Six New Players Ahead of 2025

March 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







The Kalamazoo Growlers are proud to announce the signings of six outfielders for the upcoming 2025 season presented by Sign Center: Trevor Johnson (Duke), Jayce Lee (Notre Dame), Will Bowen (Hawaii), Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe (Kent State), JD Crisp (Xavier) and Daniel Williams (MACU).

Trevor Johnson, a 6-foot-2 outfielder from Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, was the #9 overall prospect and top hitting outfielder of his class in Pennsylvania high school class of 2025. He posted a .600 average, .763 on-base percentage, and five home runs his senior season. The Duke outfielder has not posted any stats in the 2025 Spring season.

Jayce Lee, the Fighting Irish freshman, will join Kalamazoo after his debut season at Notre Dame. Lee, a South Bend, Indiana native, plays in the outfield for the Irish, where he is currently hitting over .300 with 5 RBI's in 29 at-bats.

Hawaii outfielder, Will Bowen, hails from Redwood City, California, and is familiar with the state of Michigan. He spent his freshman season at Lansing Community College, where he hit .374 with 5 homers. Bowen will join the Growlers after the conclusion of his junior season as a Rainbow Warrior.

Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe is a 6-foot-2 outfielder from Indianapolis, Indiana, and was the tenth ranked outfielder in Indiana his senior season. Rienstra-Kiracofe holds lots of power, winning the 2024 MLB Nike RBI central region tournament home run derby, while currently holding an OPS of .836 in his freshman season as a member of the Kent State Golden Flash.

Xavier outfielder JD Crisp hails from Cypress, Texas, where the 6-foot freshman played football and baseball. Crisp currently plays for the Xavier Musketeers where he has appeared in six of the first 21 games.

Daniel Williams is a 5-foot-11 junior from Del City, Oklahoma, where the outfielder attended Destiny Christian High School, hitting .528 with 32 RBIs his junior season in 2019. Williams will come to Kalamazoo following his junior season at Mid-American Christian University.

The Growlers first home game is on Wednesday, May 28 against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The full schedule can be found at growlersbaseball.com. There will be six games on Saturday nights, five on Friday nights and 18 entertainment-industry leading theme nights for the greater Kalamazoo area fans to enjoy.

There are three miniplans created for fans with different interests: Families, Fan-Favorites and Viral-Esque. The 5-Game Miniplan for families features a replica USA Growlers jersey, Kids TV Takeover Night, and four other family-friendly theme nights.

The 5-Game Miniplan with traditional theme nights features a replica Margaritaville Growlers jersey, Harry Potter Night, and four other traditional theme nights.

The 5-Game Miniplan with viral ideas features a replica Swiftie Growlers jersey, Bark in the Park Night, and four other viral-esque theme nights.

The Miniplans can be flexed to fit fans' schedules, have all-inclusive food for two hours, and more perks. Single game tickets will not go on sale until May 2025. Learn more at northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/zoo-crew/ today.

