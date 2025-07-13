Perrotta Awarded Player of the Night in Dazzling Performance

July 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LOVES PARK, Ill. - Antonio Perrotta was named the Northwoods League Player of the Night following an eight RBI performance Saturday evening.

Perrotta and the Growlers participated in a seven-inning double header against the Rockford Rivets, and Perrotta was the star. In game one, which the Growlers took by an eye-popping score of 27-9, Perrotta went 3-5 at the plate, scoring three times, but more importantly, bringing in eight other runs. The highlight of the day for Perrotta was when he launched a ball into the right field seats for his second home run of the year, this one a three run shot. Even with Perrotta being relieved amidst the blowout, the impact the first baseman had was too strong to be ignored.

Although it wasn't included in the player of the night honors, Perrotta was strong in the second game of the doubleheader as well, going 2-3 with a run and three RBIs in a more modest 9-5 Kalamazoo win. Perrotta brought in 11 RBIs over the course of the day, accounting for nearly a third of Kalamazoo's 36-run total. Perrotta is the third Growler to win Player of the Night honors this summer, with Brodey Acres and Mike Sprockett taking home the award in the first week.

The Growlers and Perrotta will be back in action Sunday afternoon, in their final game before the All-Star break, taking on the Rockford Rivets again, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CT.







