Madison Mallards Enter All-Star Break on High Note With 10-4 Win

July 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Fond du Lac, WI - The Madison Mallards (26-21) scored early and often to take down the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (25-24) 10-4, in the final game before the All-Star break.

The Mallards struck early, as Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) scored on a fielder's choice in the first. Moments later, Cole Kosciusko (UC Santa Barbara) plated Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University) with a groundout, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) started the second inning rally with an RBI single to put the Mallards up 3-0. Bell followed with another run-scoring single to make it 4-0, and Michael Lippe (University of Minnesota) added a third RBI single in the frame for a 5-0 advantage. Madison tacked on one more run to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

With the Mallards extending their early lead, Taylor Penn (Arizona State University) delivered a strong outing on the mound, going five innings while giving up just one unearned run and recording six strikeouts. Madison added runs in the third and fourth innings to grow the advantage to 8-1.

Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) knocked in two with a double in the sixth, pushing the Mallards' lead to 10-1. TP Wentworth (Clemson University) countered with a solo shot, and Fond du Lac added another run to pull within 10-3. Madison, however, maintained control and closed out a 10-4 win.

Penn earned the win on the mound for the Mallards, his second of the season. Stormy Rhodes (Oklahoma State University) was charged with the loss for the Dock Spiders.

The Mallards next take the field on Friday in Wisconsin Rapids at 6:35 p.m., following the four-day All-Star break. The team is set to host the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game on Wednesday at Warner Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







