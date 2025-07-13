Dock Spiders Fall to the Mallards

July 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

TP Wentworth at bat for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders head into the All-Star Break with back-to-back losses to the Mallards after falling short 10-4 after allowing Madison to record 11 hits.

The Mallards, similarly to game two last night, started off hot- scoring six runs combined in the first two innings. The Dock Spiders responded in the home half of the second inning with Nate McHugh notching an RBI single to bring home TP Wentworth. The Mallards would go on to score four straight runs until the Dock Spiders responded in the bottom of the sixth as TP Wentworth blasted his fifth home run of the season and Nate McHugh brought home Jarren Sanderson off of a hard hit double. The Dock Spiders then trailed 10-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning and were only able to score one run despite loading the bases with no outs.

Player of the game for the Dock Spiders was TP Wentworth who finished a triple short of the cycle going 3-for-5 at the plate with a pair of runs, a double and a home run. Wentworth tallied the most hits for the Dock Spiders as Nate McHugh was the only other Dock Spider to have a multiple hit performance- going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. The Dock Spiders batting order combined for eight hits but were severely limited by the Mallards pitching rotation that clocked 13 strikeouts.

On the mound the Dock Spiders struggled to limit Madison's offense as they allowed 11 hits while totalling six walks to five strikeouts. Noah Tschopp and Zak White combined for four of the Dock Spiders five strikeouts as the pitching rotation started to find rhythm later in the game.

After this loss the Dock Spiders head into the All-Star Break with an 8-7 after an up and down start to the second half which has included a four game losing streak, a six game winning streak and now back-to-back losses. The Dock Spiders will look to find momentum as we enter the final stretch of the season.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is Friday, July 18 as Fond du Lac takes on Green Bay. Come to Herr-Baker Field for a Pint Glass Giveaway and some post-game fireworks as the first 500 adults 21 and over will receive a Dock Spiders pint glass courtesy of Busch Light and all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Culver's.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

