Spitters Sweep Road Trip; End on a High Note in 5-4 Win

July 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Royal Oak, MI - It took two separate comebacks for the Traverse City Pit Spitters to put away the Royal Oak Leprechauns, securing the series sweep on Sunday afternoon by a score of 5-4 in front of 971 fans at Memorial Park.

It was a sequence of extra-base hits that allowed the Spitters to come back to tie and then take the lead in the top of the ninth inning. First, All-Star Aaron Piasecki tied the game on a solo blast to open the inning and then Cade Collins hit his 10th double of the season that drove in the go-ahead run locking up the Spitters fourth straight win.

Royal Oak took an early lead in the bottom of the second inning, and it began with a Danny Cook leadoff double before Owen Turner drove him in on a base hit to centerfield. After stranding five runners to begin the game, Traverse City's offense put together a couple of base hits to get on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Brandon Sanchez drove in the tying run on an RBI single to center field to bring the game back to 1-1. During Collins at-bat, Turner committed an error allowing Grady Mee to score from third giving the Spitters a 2-1 lead. Charlie Horne replaced Nathan Webb on the mound in the bottom of the fifth inning and his day on the field didn't start out great as he balked three times, allowing the tying run to score bringing the game back to even at 2-2. The Spitters took the lead in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI groundout by All-Star Isaac Sturgess making it 3-2. Zachary Slayden made his Pit Spitters debut in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Leprechauns loaded the bases quickly. On a potential inning-ending double play ball, Mee caused an error allowing the tying run to score. Jovan Gill then drew a six-pitch walking giving Royal Oak a 4-3 lead. In the top of the ninth inning, momentum quickly shifted to the Pit Spitters side as Piasecki tied the game with a solo home run to make it 4-4. Later, Collins doubled, scoring Sanchez to give the Spitters a 5-4 lead, before Eliot Traver entered the game and closed the doors on any potential comeback for the Leprechauns.

Traverse City improves to 29-19 overall and 8-6 in the second half while Royal Oak falls to 22-26 overall and 5-7 in the second half. Trevor Landen (1-4) snapped out of his cold spell in terms of decisions by picking up his first win of the season after completing 1.2 innings of shutout ball while striking out two. Gavin Moczydlowsky (1-4) was handed his fourth loss of the season following the ninth inning collapse. Traver secured his fifth save in two weeks after throwing a scoreless inning striking out one.

UP NEXT

The Pit Spitters will now enjoy four days off for the Northwoods League All-Star break. Catch Adam Broski, Aaron Piasecki, Isaac Sturgess and Jack Griffiths representing Traverse City in the All-Star game held in Madison, WI. The game will be Wednesday, July 16 at 6:35 p.m. CT. Broadcast coverage will begin on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 6:30 p.m. on the Northwoods League + App.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.