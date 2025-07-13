Rockers Close Action Ahead of All-Star Break

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (9-5, 31-16) will close their two-game road series with the Lakeshore Chinooks (5-7, 18-30) today before a four-day break for the All-Star Game.

The Rockers fell behind in the first inning in Game 1 yesterday and trailed by as much as 7-2 in the contest. The Gritty Rockers bared their teeth and sparked another comeback with six unanswered runs. In the top of the sixth inning, Green Bay batted through the order and behind five hits and one Lakeshore error, they scored five runs to take their first lead of the game. Gavin Brummund, Luke Higgins and Evan Miranda held it down out of the bullpen, with Brummund earning the win and Miranda earning the save.

Green Bay native Mack Crowley will get the mound today for the Rockers. A returner from the 2024 squad, Crowley has made two starts for the Rockers this season and looks to find a quality start in his third appearance.

The Rockers will head into the All-Star break and return to action on Thursday in Fond du Lac against the Dock Spiders. Their next home game will come on Friday in Game 2 of that series with first pitch slated for 6:35pm. Gates open at 5:30pm.

