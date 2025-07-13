Mennella's Slam Lifts the Rockers

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Green Bay completes their second sweep and fourth win over Lakeshore in the past six days to move to 10-5 in the second half. The bats came alive, stringing together ten hits to collect nine runs. The biggest swing of the game came off the bat of Joe Mennella who launched a grand slam in the 5th inning.

Menella launched the 0-1 fastball deep into left field for his first home run as a Rocker. That blast gave Green Bay a 6-4 lead. Mennella's slugging ability is something Green Bay hopes to get rolling consistently after a slow start to the second half. With plenty of lefty pop in the lineup, it's important to mix in powerful right-handed hitting.

The six run 5th came at the perfect time for Green Bay, who trailed 4-0 entering the frame. Mack Crowley had a slow start, allowing three earned runs on two hits and two free passes. Lakeshore took advantage of the Rocker miscues early in the contest to jump out ahead.

Caleb Daniel and JP Peltier each roped an RBI single to cut the lead before Mennella went yard. In the 8th, Caleb Daniel tallied his 2nd and 3rd RBI of the night with another base hit to plate Cayden Sheffield and Kasen Khansarinia. JP Peltier would chase in another with a sacrifice fly to make it 9-4.

Evan Bogart had another phenomenal outing. He came in to relieve Crowley for the 5th inning and went the rest of the way allowing just one hit. Bogart completely silenced the Lakeshore bats that were so loud in the first four innings. He continues to solidify himself as one of the best relief pitchers in the Northwoods League.

