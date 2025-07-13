Former Rox Standout Brice Matthews Debuts for Astros

July 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Brice Matthews with the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Brice Matthews with the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - Former St. Cloud Rox infielder Brice Matthews has been officially called up to the Houston Astros Major League roster and made his debut against the Texas Rangers on July 11. The announcement came just ahead of his previously scheduled appearance in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, set for Saturday, July 19 in Atlanta, GA.

Matthews was a key contributor to the Rox during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, posting a combined .300 batting average over 288 at-bats and driving in 49 runs. He began his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska in 2021, playing three seasons before being selected 28th overall by the Houston Astros in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Matthews launched his professional career in 2023, appearing in 33 games for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A affiliate of the Astros), followed by a brief two-game stint in the Florida Complex League (FCL). In 2024, he advanced rapidly through the Astros' minor league system, suiting up for four teams: the Asheville Tourists (High-A), Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A), Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple-A) and the FCL Astros. He also spent time with the Senadores de San Juan in the Puerto Rican Winter League.

Returning to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in 2025, Matthews' strong performance earned him a call-up to the Astros' active roster. He made his Major League debut on July 11 as the starting second baseman against the Texas Rangers. Although he went 0-for-3 at the plate in his debut, Matthews has recorded one putout and two assists in his first two games, maintaining a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

The Rox organization congratulates Brice Matthews on this milestone achievement and looks forward to following his continued success at the Major League level.

For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.