Stingers Drop Final Game Before All-Star Break

July 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Dickinson, ND - The Willmar Stingers (27-20) dropped the final game before the all-star break versus the Badlands Big Sticks (26-21), 7-6.

The Stingers loaded the bases in the second inning. Shortstop Colton Griffin walked in one run before second basemen Armani Guzman was hit by a pitch to score a second run.

In the third inning, catcher Ryan Tayman walked and left fielder Max Buettenback was hit by a pitch. The Stingers were unable to plate either.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Big Sticks plated one.

In the seventh, Tayman singled to start the inning. The next at-bat, designated hitter Matthew Pena unloaded for his eighth home run of the season.

Buettenback reached on an error before second basemen Jameson Martin matched Pena with a two-run homerun of his own.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Big Sticks scored one.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Big Sticks added on four to tie it at six.

In the bottom of the tenth, the Big Sticks plated one.

For the Stingers, Porter Buursema went 3.0 innings, striking out three.

Jameson Martin went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run.

Colton Griffin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.

Matthew Pena went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run.

The Stingers will be back in action after the all-star break on Friday, July 18th, against the Minot Hot Tots. First pitch is set for 7:05p.m. C.T. on NWL+.

For more information, please call our office at (320) 222-2010. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.