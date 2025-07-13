Logs Erase 7-Run Deficit to Top Honkers 15-13

July 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The La Crosse Loggers entered the eighth inning down 13-6 on Sunday evening at Mayo Field in Rochester before going on to score five times in the eighth and four more times in the ninth to walk away a 15-13 winner.

This one had the feeling of a slugfest from the start. Rochester opened up the scoring by crossing home plate three times in the first off of Loggers starter Beck Sullivan (Tyler JC) to take a 3-0 lead.

The Loggers answered back with four of their own in the top of the second thanks to hits from Savion Flowers (Kansas), Max Kalk (Ball State) and Ethan Edinger (UTRGV) to jump ahead 4-3.

That lead was short lived though as Rochester chased Sullivan in the bottom of the second when they added three more runs to take a 6-4 lead.

The Honker bats were at it again in the fourth inning when they tagged Logger reliever Jack Ghufran (San Jose State) for five runs to jump out to a commanding 11-4 lead through four complete innings.

La Crosse would inch closer in the fifth, scoring twice thanks to a John Pearson (LSU) solo shot and a double-steal later in the inning, making it 11-6.

Brayden Olson (St. Thomas) would come on in relief of Ghufran and hold the Honkers scoreless in the fifth before Rochester scored once more in the sixth and added another in the seventh to give them the 13-6 lead heading to the eighth innings.

That's when the fireworks would start. A single by Flowers was followed by a double off the bat of Xander Mclaurin (Cal Poly). Two batters later Kalk would drive in Flowers with an RBI groundout before singles from Mikey Ryan (NC State) and Eddie Peters (Xavier) cut the lead to 13-9. Pearson then came to the plate and blasted his second home run of the night, a two-run shot to deep left field, to cut the deficit to 13-11.

Kassius Thomas (Stanford) came on in the bottom of the eighth for La Crosse and held the Honkers scoreless setting up the improbable ninth inning. Eli Small (Florida Atlantic) singled to start it before Flowers hit into a fielder's choice. Mclaurin and Kalk followed with singles, with Kalk's knock driving in Flowers to make it 13-12. Ryan was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Edinger went down on strikes for the second out setting up Peters who lined a 0-1 pitch to centerfield to tie the game but the Rochester centerfielder attempted to throw the ball to third and threw it into the Loggers dugout allowing the bases to clear and put the Loggers up 15-13.

The game didn't end without a little more excitement in the bottom of the ninth. After Thomas retired the first two batters, the next would reach on a single before a miscue by Peters would prolong the inning. Another single would load the bases before Thomas got the final out via a popout to Pearson to secure the comeback and the Logger victory.

Every player in the Loggers lineup had at least one hit en route to totaling 17 hits on the night. Kalk led the way with three safeties while Peters, Pearson, Ohland, Small, Flowers and Mclaurin all recorded two-hit days.

With the win the Loggers improved to 8-6 in the second half and 30-17 overall. The Lumbermen will now hit the All-Star break before returning to the friendly confines of Copeland Park on Thursday night to host these same Rochester Honkers at 6:35 pm.







