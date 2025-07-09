Loggers Drop Game 2 of Day-Night DH, Fall to Bucks 15-6

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - La Crosse drops game 2 of the doubleheader to Waterloo 15-6. 1,804 in attendance at Copeland Park for the warm Tuesday nightcap.

After a big loss earlier today, Waterloo bounced back immediately with a 4 run first inning. Jake Bechtel got things started for the Bucks with a 2 RBI double into left field, scoring Cole Smith and Marcus Heusohn. Jimmy Nugent then earned himself 2 RBIs on a 2-run shot into right field.

The Loggers scratched a run across in the bottom half of the inning as All-Star Brayden Jefferis (Michigan) came in to score on a sac fly from Carson Ohland (GCU), who had 6 RBIs in game one today.

Waterloo scored 3 more runs in the 2nd inning, erasing any hope that Logger run provided in the bottom of the first. Cole, who reached on an error, came in to score on a single from Jake Bechtel. Jimmy Nugent then added his 2nd homerun in as many innings, to give Waterloo a 7-1 lead.

The Loggers responded with 3 runs of their own in the bottom of the second. Savion Flowers (Kanas) led off the inning with a walk and eventually came in to score on a single from RJ Hamilton (Duke). Edinger (Louisville), who also walked in the inning, came around on a Jefferis single. Eli Small (FAU) would cap off the inning after walking in Hamilton for the 3rd run.

Waterloo tallied again in the 4th as Jimmy Nugent added his 5th RBI of the night, scoring Jake Bechtel on a single into center field.

In the 7th, Nugent would be on the receiving end of an RBI, as he came around to score on a single from Michael Barham. Jake Slade joined in on the homerun fun, with a 2 run shot of his own into centerfield.

Waterloo would add some insurance in the 8th with yet another 4 spot, safely putting the Loggers away for the night. Larry Edwards tallied his first RBI of the night with a double into center field, scoring Heusohn. Nugent followed this up with his 6th RBI of the evening on a single into right, scoring Edwards. Brody Leyboldt then singled into right field, scoring Nugent and Sweeney.

Carson Ohland and Mikey Ryan III would both come around to score in the bottom of the 8th, but it would not be enough for La Crosse to rally back. Jimmy Nugent had a spectacular night offensively collecting 5 hits and 6 RBIs, 4 of which coming off of 2 2-run homers. Gannon Wentz earned the win out of the bullpen, going 5.2 hitless innings. Matthew Cornelius is credited with the loss in his Logger debut.

La Crosse looks to take the series and even up the season series against Waterloo on July 9 at 6:35, right back at Copeland Park. Gates open at 5:30.







Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.