Dock Spiders Sweep the Rafters

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders notch its fourth win in a row, tying its longest streak in the season, after taking down the Rafters twice in a double header at Witter Field.

In game one the Dock Spiders and the Rafters battled in a defensive contest that saw the Dock Spiders score the first three runs while starting pitcher Stormy Rhodes held the Rafters scoreless through the first five innings. The Rafters eventually found the scoring column in the bottom of the sixth making it a two run game but the Dock Spiders fully pulled away with three runs in the eighth inning thanks in part to RBI singles from Jaron Cotton and Tommy Googins. The Rafters gave the Dock Spiders a scare in the ninth with two solo home runs but Zak White successfully shut the door earning a three inning save.

Game two saw the Dock Spiders offense run loose, recording 17 hits (tying their season high in a single game) and three home runs (their most in a single game this season). After the first three innings the Dock Spiders and the Rafters stood tied at two with James Hankerson Jr. helping to tie the game with a solo home run. In the top of the fourth the Dock Spiders broke loose- tallying six runs with Devin Nunez and TP Wentworth knocking back-to-back two RBI doubles to take an 8-2 lead. A two run blast from Jonathan Fitz in the seventh inning cemented a Dock Spiders lead that was aided by Dock Spider reliever Ben Kasten throwing three scoreless innings to end the game while totalling eight strikeouts. Fond du Lac scored two more runs in the ninth inning to punctuate a 15-9 road win and a doubleheader sweep over the Rafters.

The performance of the day for the Dock Spiders was Taylor Freeman who went 5-for-5 with four runs, a home run and a pair of doubles in game two. The Dock Spiders offense tallied 26 hits combined on the day and saw TP Wentworth go 5-for-9 at the plate with three runs between both games.

Next game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT at Lakeshore as the Dock Spiders look to continue their four game winning streak.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is Friday, July 11 at 6:35 p.m. where Fond du Lac will take on the Lakeshore Chinooks where Herr-Baker Field will celebrate Margaritaville Night with a can cover giveaway presented by Carbliss. After the conclusion of the game all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union.

