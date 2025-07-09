Stingers Split Doubleheader in Mankato

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers(26-18) lost in game one of today's doubleheader to the Mankato Moondogs(20-26), 7-6 in comeback fashion.

Catcher Ryan Tayman led off the top of the second inning with a base hit. He reached third on a wild pitch and a bunt before right fielder Joey Craig drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the fifth, the Stingers loaded the bases for Tayman, who singled to drive in two runs.

The Moondogs answered right back with two runs of their own in the home half of the fifth.

Craig singled to start the top of the sixth. Colton Griffin singled to advance Craig to third, before centerfielder Armani Guzman drove in Craig with a base hit.

The Moondogs kept the offense going, plating five in the bottom of the seventh.

Armani Guzman singled and designated hitter Sam Hunt was hit by a pitch to start the ninth inning. First basemen Matthew Pena came up and drove in Guzman. Liam Bushey came up to drive in Hunt. That was all the Stingers were able to score.

For the Stingers, Hunter Possehl worked 5.0 innings striking out five while allowing just earned two runs.

Ryan Tayman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Colton Griffin went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

The Stingers won game 2 by a score of 4-3.

The Moondogs got on the board early scoring 1 in the second and 1 in the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, the Stingers got their first run when Jordan Kuhnau scored on a wild pitch!

Willmar added on in the sixth with 3 more! Armani Guzman singled in Liam Bushey, Joey Craig drove in Max Buettenback, and Jordan Kuhnau knocked in Guzman!

Both teams went scoreless until the bottom of the ninth when Mankato added 1 more. Wade Duncan was able to get the final out and earn the save.

Ethan Stade went 5.0 with 2 ER and 8 Ks as the Starter for the Stingers!

Liam Bushey went 3-for-4 with a run scored.

Jordan Kuhnau also had a 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

The Stingers are back in action tomorrow at Bill Taunton Stadium when they take on the Badlands Big Sticks with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CST on NWL+.

