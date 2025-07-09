Green Bay Returns to Capital Credit Union Park After Two Walk-Off Losses in Fond du Lac

July 9, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers outfielder Eli Selga in the dugout

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers outfielder Eli Selga in the dugout(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After a tough Tuesday on the road, the Green Bay Rockers are back at home looking to reset with a doubleheader against the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's the team's final day at Capital Credit Union Park before the All-Star break, and they'll have two chances to bounce back in front of the home crowd.

The Rockers (4-5, 26-16) dropped both games to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in stunning walk-off fashion. In Game 1, a continuation of June 29th's suspended contest, Green Bay held a 4-2 lead in the tenth inning but couldn't close it out. Fond du Lac loaded the bases with no outs and ended it with a grand slam to win 6-4.

Game 2 looked like it would go Green Bay's way early. The Rockers exploded for nine runs in the fourth inning and built an 11-3 lead, appearing to have all the momentum heading into the late innings. But the Dock Spiders clawed back, scoring a combined 11 runs over the final five frames. With two outs in the ninth and the game tied, reliever Eric Jeon was called upon to secure the final out, but a two-run walk-off homer gave Fond du Lac a dramatic 14-12 victory.

Today offers a fresh start and a chance to regroup. First pitch of Game 1 is set for 12:05 p.m., with gates opening at 11:05 a.m. Game 2 will follow at 6:35 p.m. and gates will open at 5:35 p.m.

Taking the mound in Game 1 is right-hander Koshiro Ohno, one of Green Bay's Northwoods League All-Stars. Ohno enters the day with a 2-1 record and a sharp 2.00 ERA. His mix of command and composure has been a steady presence in the rotation this summer, and the Rockers will lean on him to set the tone after Tuesday's bullpen-heavy pair of games. The Game 2 starter will be announced closer to first pitch.

In addition to key action on the field, today's game features a pair of family-focused promotions. Game 1 is Kids Day, highlighted by a toothbrush giveaway from Dental Health Products. The first 750 kids through the gates will receive a free toothbrush to promote summer smiles. Later this evening, Youth Sports Night will take center stage. Kids wearing any team jersey will receive free admission for the nightcap, making it a perfect evening for youth teams, families, and young fans to catch some high-energy summer baseball.

The Lakeshore Chinooks come into town with a 4-6 second-half record and a 20-24 overall mark. While the standings reset for the second half, both teams are looking to string together some consistency and build momentum entering the break. For Green Bay, this matchup marks its final games at home before a long road trip that stretches through July 18.

The Rockers remain a strong contender in the Great Lakes West, holding one of the league's best overall records at 26-16. With their All-Star core and a mix of veterans and breakout bats, Green Bay has been one of the most dynamic teams in the Northwoods League this season.

A big crowd is expected throughout the day, and with perfect summer weather and two chances for redemption, today's games promise to deliver. Whether it's the early matinee or the evening under the lights, fans will have plenty to cheer about as the Rockers look to finish the homestand on a high note.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.