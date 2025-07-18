Rockers Begin Action After All-Star Break

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (10-5, 32-16) will continue action in the second half with a new series against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (8-7, 25-24) tonight at Herr-Baker Field.

The Rockers pick up after an All-Star break that saw a strong Green Bay representation at Warner Park in Madison. Pitchers Maddox Long, Alex LePage, Koshiro Ohno, KJ Ward and Ethan Plog all donned a Rockers uniform, representing the Great Lakes division in Wednesday night's contest. Field manager Josh Merrill, and his staff of Chris Dawson, Kevin Cave and JR McElroy, also helped lead the Great Lakes squad from the dugout. Green Bay now turns to defend a 1.5 game lead in the Great Lakes West overall standings and clinch home-field advantage in the division playoffs in August.

Bryce Leonard will get the start for Green Bay in Game 1. Making his second start and fourth appearance of the season, Leonard enters with a 1-0 record, coming off of a strong one-hit, five-inning performance in his last outing against Lakeshore. He will look to build off that momentum today.

The Rockers will return home tomorrow for their first game at Capital Credit Union Park in ten days to conclude their series with the Dock Spiders. First pitch is slated for 3:05pm with gates opening at 2:00pm. The Rockers will be wearing aviation-themed uniforms for Sky Rockers Day, presented by EAA. The game's jerseys will be auctioned off for charity and special air displays and a flyover are scheduled for the evening.

