Rockers Announce New Baseball Training Facility 'The Bassball Cages'

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce an upcoming addition to the baseball and softball landscape in Green Bay, The Bassball Cages, which is set to open in November 2025. The indoor training facility will be located next to EPIC Event Center in Ashwaubenon and will feature 10 batting cages and pitching lanes along with a pro shop where sports enthusiasts can grab the latest in-style gear. The Rockers organization will partner on the project to help manage the year-round complex.

"We are beyond elated to begin this adventure and to provide a new space for the community that can be used for individual work and team training alike," said Rockers Vice President & GM John Fanta. "The goal is to provide a space for baseball and softball players of all ages and abilities to hone their craft and love for the game."

The Bassball Cages name ties the bass guitar, which is the fabric of the Green Bay Rockers logo, into a fun play on the word baseball. The facility will provide opportunities for individual work, lessons, camps, and team activities for both baseball and softball teams.

