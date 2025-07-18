Stingers Game Versus Minot Suspended

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers game this evening against the Minot Hot Tots is suspended due to unplayable field conditions. Tonight's game will be continued tomorrow, July 19th, starting at the top of the third inning. The suspended game will resume at 4:30 p.m. and the regular scheduled game will be played 30 minutes following the first game. The suspended game will be 9 innings, and the regularly scheduled game will be 7 innings.

Fans with tickets for tonight's suspended game will be able to exchange their tickets for any future home game (based on availability). Fans who have tickets for Saturday's originally scheduled game will receive admittance to both games.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

About the Willmar Stingers:

The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.

For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.