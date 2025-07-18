Rockers Edge Dock Spiders in Tight Battle, Extend Win Streak to Seven

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers held off a late comeback from the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday night, riding timely hits and a big final inning to a 5-3 victory at Herr-Baker Field. The win marked the Rockers' seventh straight, improving their grip in the Northwoods League standings with momentum heading into the back half of their home-and-home series.

Green Bay struck first in the third when Xaige Lancaster came home on a sacrifice fly from Stefan Di Corrado, giving the Rockers a 1-0 lead. They padded the scoreboard in the sixth with some small-ball execution and opportunistic baserunning- JP Peltier drew a walk, advanced on a Collin Helms single, and then stole home to double the lead. Joe Mennella followed with a single to score Helms, stretching the advantage to 3-0.

But the Dock Spiders weren't done. In the bottom half of the sixth, Jonathan Fitz launched a game-tying three-run home run to erase the Rockers' lead and send a jolt through the Fond du Lac crowd.

With the score locked at three apiece heading into the ninth, Green Bay dug deep. Eric Jeon lifted a fly ball to center field that allowed Max Humphrey to tag up and score the go-ahead run. Di Corrado then delivered again with a clutch RBI, giving the Rockers a 5-3 edge.

Avery Duncan came in to close it out and did so with flair, striking out the final batter to notch the save and lock down win number seven in a row for the Rockers.

Green Bay returns home tomorrow to take on Fond du Lac once again in game two of the home split series. Friday's matchup at Capital Credit Union Park will feature Sky Rockers Day, an aviation-themed night complete with pilot jersey auctions- and a celebration of all things 920 for 920 Day. First pitch is set for 3:05 P.M

