Benko, Beltrand Combine to Shutout Honkers 2-0

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers returned to Copeland Park for a divisional matchup against Rochester, welcomed home by 2,051 Copeland Crazies. The Lumbermen secured the 2-0 victory thanks to a dazzling start from Troy Benko (Miami Ohio).

The Loggers offense greeted fans back home with a first inning run and a lead they wouldn't lose for the rest of the evening. Xander McLaurin (Cal Poly) was hit by a pitch, scoring Eddie Peters (Xavier) who singled earlier in the inning.

The Loggers added another run in the 6th inning, this time Eddie Peters was walked, and Max Kalk (Ball St.) came around to score. Kalk got things going with 2 outs with a double into the right field corner.

Despite being outhit, La Crosse secured their 31st win of the season. Troy Benko shined once again, earning his 2nd win in as many starts. Benko finished with 6 IP 9 K's and 0 earned runs. Mason Beltrand (Winona St.) earned his second save of the season going 3 IP with 3 K's.

The Loggers will be back in action on July 18th as they take on the Duluth Huskies at Copeland Park for the first time in the 2025 season. Gates will open at 5:30 for a 6:35 first pitch.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.