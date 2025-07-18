Honkers' Pitching Staff Dominant in 8-0 Shutout
July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Honkers' pitching staff allowed just two hits as their stellar performances helped Rochester to a Friday night victory against Thunder Bay.
Zack Serup got his second win of the season behind five and a third scoreless innings. Manny Lopez, AJ Rasmussen, and Nick Bauer were all excellent out of the bullpen, combining to no-hit the Border Cats across the final three and two-thirds innings.
Maddox Haley put together maybe his strongest hitting performance, finishing 4-4 on the day.
Miguel Cantu also had a multi-hit day, including a double in his Mayo Field debut, as the Honkers plated eight after being shut out on Thursday night in La Crosse.
Payton Knowles finished 1-4 and led the team on the day with two RBIs.
The Honkers took the lead in the first inning with a Luke Stulga RBI. They added three more in the third. After stranding key baserunners, the game remained in reach entering the seventh inning.
The Honkers salted the game away, plating four in the ninth.
The Honkers and Border Cats will face off for Game Two of four on Saturday evening. Brady Lejuene-Deactuis (1-0) will get the start for Rochester, facing off against Mason Kosowick. First pitch from Mayo Field is set for 6:35 PM CT.
