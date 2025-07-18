Rivets Blow Out Leprechauns, Score 18 Runs In Big Win

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - Christmas in July brought presents to the Rivets.

The Rockford Rivets (7-9) entered today's game against the Royal Oak Leprechauns (5-8) coming off a win against Kalamazoo at home. Royal Oak is no small opponent to the Rivets; they hold a 7-3 record against Rockford this season. Tonight, though, the Rivets fired on all cylinders, putting up 18 runs with a final score of 18-3.

"I feel great, but it's especially fun to see the guys who have been here," Interim Head Coach Griffin Smith said after tonight's win. "Seeing things kind of go our way is really nice."

After two scoreless innings to lead off the game, the Rivets exploded for eight total runs in the third. With two on and one out, Harrison Bowman (Troy) came up to the plate and blasted one to left to put the Rivets up three.

"I tried to lock in on my pitch and what I was looking for," Bowman said. "I was able to spit on the first one, and then I got my pitch, and that's ultimately the one I hit the home run."

Later on in the inning, an RBI-double from Jackson Forbes (Arizona) scored Collin Taylor (Los Angeles Valley).

A little league moment happened soon after, with Cooper Hinson (Marshall) hitting a single to center to score Forbes. The center fielder on the play had two errors, allowing Collin Mowry (Louisville) and even Hinson himself to come around and score.

To put the cherry on top of the inning, Ny'zaiah Thompson (Modesto) launched a solo shot of his own to finish the eight-run third inning.

Royal Oak got on the board in the fourth inning. An error on a groundout allowed the Leprechaun on third to take home.

The Rivets' bats kept firing in their half of the fourth. Forbes added his second RBI of the game with a sacrifice flyout to score Bowman. A wild pitch later in the inning allowed Gavin Taylor (Nevada Las Vegas) to take home. The fourth inning ended with the Rivets up 10-1.

"We continued to do what we did tonight, a lot of selfless at-bats," Smith said. "When others are in scoring position, we were able to barrel up balls, put balls in play, and let the rest fall in place."

The Rivets continued to add on to their lead in the fifth, but this time they did it without a single base hit. Two RBI walks from Bowman and Gavin Taylor scored Thompson and John Uchytil (Sonoma State). Collin Taylor hit a sacrifice flyout to left, scoring the Rivets' All-Star Tate Shimao (Hawaii).

The run parade continued into the sixth inning. Three straight walks on thirteen pitches loaded up the bases for Shimao. He hit an RBI single to left for his 18th RBI on the season. Bowman picked up his fifth RBI of the game with a sacrifice flyout. Rivets put up their 15th run of the game in six innings.

To match the Rivets' fantastic hitting was a great start from Andrew Alberts (Manhattan). The left-hander went his season-long of six innings, giving up the sole unearned run. He walked four, allowed three hits and struck out four. He pitched clutch, getting out of multiple jams in today's game.

"He's a guy who gives quality starts every single time he gets on the mound," Smith said. "I can see him reset himself and just go after it; he's mature."

Tate Smith (Northern Colorado) came in relief for Alberts in his season debut. The 6'6" right-hander struggled on the mound, leading to two runs from the Leprechauns. The Rivets led by 13 to end the top of the seventh.

The Taylor brothers got the offense started in the bottom of the eighth. Gavin Taylor singled to start the inning, and Collin Taylor hit an RBI double to score his brother home. Drew Girtz (Bethel) in his first plate appearence as a Rivet hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Taylor. The Rivets led by 15 going into the ninth inning.

It was George Gouriotis (Edgewood) who finished off the game for Rockford. He came in relief of Smith in the seventh inning and stayed on the mound. He faced three batters in the ninth to close it out.

The Rivets won their second game in a row and the first versus the Royal Oak Leprechauns since June 15.

The Rivets have one more game at home versus the Royal Oak Leprechauns before going on a road trip starting against the Kenosha Kingfish.

Fans can purchase tickets for Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.

By: Niall Rosenberg







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.