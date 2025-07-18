3 Chinooks Alumni Selected in 2025 MLB Draft

July 18, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Dreams really do come true.

The Chinooks saw three of their former players get drafted during the 2025 MLB Draft on July 13 and 14.

On Day 1, right-handed pitcher Nate Snead was selected 105th overall in the third round by the Los Angeles Angels. Snead played one season at Wichita State before transferring to Tennessee, where he posted a 3.67 ERA across 125 IP in 52 appearances.

The Menomonee Falls, Wis. native was mostly used as a bullpen arm for the Volunteers, recording 14 wins and 11 saves, leading the team in both categories.

Snead played with the Chinooks in 2022, pitching allowing 4 hits over 5 innings of work in a brief three-game stint.

MLB.com ranked Snead as the 148th overall prospect in this year's draft, noting his high velocity as a centerpiece of his pitching profile. "Snead owns one of the hottest fastballs in college baseball, usually dealing at 95-97 mph with the capability of reaching 101 (mph)," they wrote in his scouting report.

"If he can't develop the finesse to make it as a starter, he could be a late-inning reliever, especially if he can improve the movement profile on his fastball."

Day 2 saw two more alumni reach the big leagues. The Cincinnati Reds selected outfielder Mason Neville with the 114th overall pick in the 4th round.

Neville started his collegiate career at Arkansas before transferring to Oregon, playing two seasons with the Ducks. He had a breakout season in 2025, starting all 57 games while batting .290 and hitting 26 home runs, tied for the most in college baseball last season.

Like Snead, Neville's time with the Chinooks was short-lived, but he maximized his opportunity. Neville made just 8 plate appearances in 2023 but reached base seven times (2 hits and five walks) and recorded an RBI.

The 35th overall prospect according to MLB.com, Neville boasts athleticism and a strong bat. "Neville has long intrigued scouts with his overall athleticism and offensive potential from the left side of the plate, reminding some from his high school days of a young Cody Bellinger. The raw power is very real...he can drive the ball gap-to-gap with plenty of pull power," they wrote. "The fact that offensive profile comes in a player who looks like he can stick in center field makes Neville even more exciting.

"Finally, infielder Brady Counsell- the son of Chicago Cubs' manager, Craig- was selected 303rd overall in the 10th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Counsell played two seasons with the Chinooks in 2023 and 2024. He batted .285 in Lakeshore, including 20 extra base hits and posting a .701 OPS in his two summers at Moonlight Graham Field.

The Whitefish Bay, Wis. native played his first three college seasons at Minnesota, hitting .254 with 16 home runs, 27 stolen bases and a .338 OBP for the Golden Gophers.

Counsell transferred to Kansas for the 2025 season, where he started in all 60 of the Jayhawks' games, notching 57 hits and 54 RBIs. While the offensive numbers are solid, it was defensively where Counsell shined. He recorded a .992 fielding percentage with just one error in 2025, becoming the first player in Kansas baseball history to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

The Chinooks extend our sincerest congratulations to these three and wish them nothing but success as they embark on the next chapter in their baseball journeys.

Written by Peter Miller







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.