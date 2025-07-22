Chinooks Lose at Wausau 18-8 in Slugfest
July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
WAUSAU, Wis. - There was no shortage of offense on display at Athletic Field Tuesday night.
The visiting Chinooks and Woodchucks combined for 26 runs and 31 hits, including four home runs. But Wausau's bats were a degree hotter than Lakeshore's, three of the four long balls belonged to them.
The Chinooks' lone homer came off the bat of Broc Parmer, who launched a towering two-run shot to straightaway center field, hitting the flag pole beyond the deepest part of the ballpark. It was his second home run of the season at Athletic Park.
Parmer, who went 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs, was one of four Chinooks hitters to have multi-hit games. Sam Meidenbauer, who went 2-for-2 with two walks, was the only other Chinook to record multiple RBIs on the night (2).
Lakeshore did most of their scoring early, plating four runs in the first two innings and adding a pair of runs in the 5th as well.
An eight-run performance, in the majority of cases, would be enough to win a ball game. But, the Woodchucks offense simply couldn't be contained. Eight of their nine hitters recorded a hit off the Lakeshore pitching staff.
The 'Nooks arms struggled to contain the hottest offense in the Northwoods league, surrendering 18 hits. Tristan Arnold was the most impressive in the 1.2 innings of work he got, holding the Woodchucks to their only scoreless frame of the night. He struck out two while walking just one.
Noah Kimura was handed the loss after struggling through 3.0 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits.
Now sitting 6-12 and 8.5 games out of the final Great Lakes West playoff spot, time is running out for Lakeshore to make a postseason run. But, manager Mikel Moreno is not worried about that, and wants to prioritize the players' development.
The Chinooks have lost their last three in a row at Wausau, but have a final chance at some redemption Wednesday night in their final appearance at Athletic Park of the 2025 season. Logan Grubb is slated to start before the squad returns home to Moonlight Graham Field.
