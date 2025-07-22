Huskies Drop Game Two to Waterloo, 5-2

DULUTH, MN - The Huskies dropped game four after the All-Star Break to the Waterloo Bucks, 5-2. It was the first loss taken by the post-break Huskies.

The Huskies sent reliever-turned-starter Jackson Kendall to the mound, after his eight-inning masterpiece performance against the Bismarck Larks. Kendall started on uneven footing, allowing traffic but getting help from his defense as Caleb Parker lined into a double play and Cole Smith was caught stealing by Kade Thompson to get a scoreless frame in the top of the first.

The Huskies weren't able to capitalize, as Waterloo starter Nanki Anna shut down the Huskies in their half of the first.

Both teams would get on the board in the second, as Waterloo's Michael Barham hit a two-out RBI single to bring in the first run of the game.

Duluth answered in their half of the second, as Jake Downing singled and stole a base before being driven in on an RBI groundout by Kade Thompson.

It would be the last run either team scored until the top of the sixth. In Waterloo's frame, they kicked things off against Kendall when he plunked Jake Slade. Slade then moved to third on Jimmy Nugent's single. A Parker Sweeney walk loaded the bases, and Owen Ross unloaded them; a bases-clearing triple into the right-center gap off the latter's bat gave the Bucks a 4-1 lead. He scored from third on a Michael Barham single, bringing the Bucks' lead to 5-1.

Duluth wasn't able to reply until the eighth, when Noah Furcht led off with a walk. Ethan Surowiec, returning to the squad for the first time since the All-Star break, roped a double to the right-center gap and scored Furcht, but the former was tagged out between second and third.

In the home half of the ninth, the Huskies were unable to rally, as Tyler Glowacki handed the defeat against Waterloo to the proverbial Napoleon Bonaparte in the form of the Huskies. The Twin Ports pups fell by a 5-2 final score, ending their three-game winning streak after the All-Star Break.

On Deck:

The Huskies will travel to La Crosse for a rematch of their previous away series, pitting the first-half winners against the Huskies, favorites for the second-half title. After that, the dogs return to Duluth for another pair of games against Waterloo.







