Bats Sleepy in 11-1 Defeat at Royal Oak
July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (29-26; 12-8) extended a now three-game losing streak with a 11-1 defeat to the Royal Oak Leprechauns (23-29; 6-10) on Tuesday night.
The Growlers struggled in every facet of the game, allowing 11 runs, making three defensive errors, and scoring just one run. Over the three game Kalamazoo road trip, they combined for 24 runs, seven errors, and just four total runs. Kalamazoo also went down on strikes a total of 29 times over the three game stretch.
In the final game of the road trip, the Growlers would score first, with *Noah Coy* scoring after leading off with a walk. In the bottom of the second, the Leprechauns would tie the game, and begin to run away with the game. Two unearned runs in the second would give Kalamazoo a 3-1 deficit in the fourth, where they would put runners on the corner with two away, before a pickoff at first would end the inning scoreless. *Brendan Garza*'s final inning would be the fifth, where he would allow two more runs, bringing the total to five, but with Kalamazoo's defensive mistakes, the earned run total was just two.
The first man out of the Kalamazoo 'pen would be *Drew Duckhorn* who would pitch a scoreless first inning of work, but leave the bases loaded with a run already in just one out into the seventh. *Hayden Scalf* would allow a hit that scored two more before recording an inning ending double play. *Wilson Kruse* would struggle mightily in the eighth, allowing three runs in one inning where the Leprechauns would take their 11-1 final score.
For Royal Oak, it was a game started by *Rhett Roeser*, who earned a no-decision after his second inning exit, with *Trey Acker* earning the win for his three scoreless innings, and *Nick Brady* the non-traditional save for his four scoreless innings of work as the final arm.
The Growlers and Leprechauns will face off for the second game of the series on Wednesday night, with the game taking place in Kalamazoo at 6:35 p.m. ET.
