Landen's Complete Game Guides Spitters to 6-2 Win

July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters continue to be the hottest team in the Northwoods League as they win their ninth game in a row against the Rockford Rivets, 6-2, Tuesday evening at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The starting pitching continues to be the headline for the Pit Spitters during their winning streak as Trevor Landen threw a seven-inning complete game, striking out eight batters in game one of the doubleheader against the Rivets.

Rockford put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning as it began with a double to left field by Harrison Bowman before Gavin Taylor drove him in on an RBI double to left field to give the Rivets a 1-0 lead. In the next at-bat, the doubles continued to rain down as Cooper Hinson drove in Taylor on a double to left field to extend the Rivets lead to 2-0. After a quick start to the ballgame, the Spitters offense got hot in the top of the third inning. Grady Mee drove in the first run of the game on a base hit to left field to pull the Spitters within 2-1. Isaac Sturgess proved why he is the most clutch in the lineup as he doubled to left field to drive in a pair of runs giving the Spitters a 3-2 lead. Aaron Piasecki joined in on the action by driving in a run on a single to right field to extend their lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth inning. An inning later, Andrew Mack collected his first RBI of the season with a base hit to right field scoring Trent Reed to make it 5-2. To cap it off, Piasecki stole home during Cade Collins at-bat to give the game it's final score of 6-2.

Traverse City extends their winning streak to nine, making it the third longest winning streak in franchise history while improving to 34-19 overall and 13-6 in the second half. Rockford falls to 23-19 overall and 6-10 in the second half. Trevor Landen (2-4) earned his second win of the season with a complete game, where he allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out eight batters: a new career high. Connor Clark (0-1) was handed his first loss of the season after four and a third innings where he allowed four runs on five hits while striking out five.

UP NEXT

The Pit Spitters will play game two of the seven inning doubleheader against the Rivets with first pitch tonight at 7:50 p.m. Broadcast coverage with Jackson Heiden will begin on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 7:45 p.m. on the Northwoods League + App.







