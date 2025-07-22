Express Walk-Off Logs in Bottom of Ninth, 4-3

July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire, Wisc. - The Eau Claire Express walked off the visiting La Crosse Loggers on Monday night when JJ Moran delivered an RBI single to top La Crosse 4-3 at Carson Park.

The Express struck first in this one when Dante Vachini delivered a two-out, RBI single off of Loggers starter Beck Sullivan (Tyler JC) to put Eau Claire up 1-0 after one full inning of play.

The score remained that way until the bottom of the fifth when Eau Claire crossed home plate once again, this time without the benefit of a hit as a walk, sac bunt and a pair of stolen bases were aided by a throwing error to put the Express up 2-0. Sullivan would depart after the fifth, having allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out four over five innings of work.

The hosts tacked on one more in the sixth off of reliever Matt Cornelius (New Mexico) thanks to a two-out, RBI double putting the Express up 3-0.

The score stayed that way until the ninth when the Logger bats finally awoke from their slumber after being shutout for the previous 22 innings. Justin Roulston (Long Beach State) greeted the new Eau Claire pitcher with his first home run of the summer to cut the deficit to 3-1. Carson Ohland (Grand Canyon) then drew a one-out walk and was brought home after John Pearson's (LSU) single got by the Eau Claire right-fielder bringing Ohland in to score and Pearson ended up on third. One batter later, Eli Small (Florida Atlantic) drove home Pearson with an RBI single to knot the score at three heading to the bottom of the ninth.

The Express wasted no time getting to Logger reliever Jace Miner (Wichita State) as Nick Mascaro singled to start the frame, then stole second before Moran delivered the game-winning RBI knock to right field to give Eau Claire the 4-3 victory.

With the loss the Loggers fell to 9-11 in the second half and 31-22 overall.

La Crosse will now return home to the friendly confines of Copeland Park to host the Duluth Huskies once again. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 6:35 pm with gates open at 5:30 p.m.







