Big Sticks Dismantle Hot Tots 15-10 Before Heading on a Five-Game Homestand

July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks (30-22) entered the ball game looking to close out the four-game road trip, winning three out of four, facing off against the Minot Hot Tots (19-35).

It was Badlands that was the aggressor from the jump, putting up a pair of runs in the top of the first thanks to an RBI triple from Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist University) and a sac-fly RBI from Samson Pugh (Texas State University).

The Hot Tots responded in the bottom of the 1st with an RBI single from Ethan Reader to cut the lead to 2-1.

Badlands added another pair in the top of the second with an RBI single from Shane Miller (University of New Mexico) and scored off of an E4 to take a 4-1 lead.

The Big Sticks continued to pour things on, notching another couple of runs in the top of the 3rd to take a 6-1 lead off of an RBI single from Ryker Schow (Brigham Young University) and an RBI triple from Bo Shinkle (Gonzaga University).

Badlands tallied three more runs in the top of the 4th off the bat of Gavyn Schlotterback (University of Kansas) to go ahead 9-1.

Minot answered back with two runs in the bottom of the 5th from a Blake Cavill RBI double and a walk from Matt Toomey to trail 9-3.

On the mound for the Big Sticks was senior right-hander Kobe Krenz, who put together five innings of work, posting a 7.63 ERA, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.

Both teams added a run in the sixth inning with Badlands up 10-4 heading into the 7th inning.

Two seemed to be the lucky number for the Big Sticks as they would add another pair of runs in the top of the 7th with an RBI groundout from Gavyn Schlotterback (University of Kansas) and a walk from Samson Pugh (Texas State University) to lead. 12-4.

On the diamond for Minot was freshman right-hander Braden Booth, who went three innings with a 9.08 ERA, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 1 BB.

The Hot Tots put their rally caps on in the bottom of the 8th, scoring six runs to pull within two runs of the Big Sticks heading into the 9th inning, thanks to a grand slam from Blake Cavill, along with a sac-fly RBI from Jonah Shields and a solo home run from Max Ortega.

It would not be enough as Badlands would add another three runs in the top of the 9th to take a 15-10 win.

Badlands will now shift its focus to playing Minot at home in Dickinson, North Dakota for a series that starts with the first game tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.







