Big Sticks Beat the Hot Tots for the Second Straight Game in a 15-4 Blowout Win

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks offense wasted no time scoring three runs in the 1st inning with an RBI double by Bo Shinkle (Gonzaga). Justin Flannery (Menlo College) had a two-RBI double that nearly left the yard to make it 3-0.

The Hot Tots answered back with two runs in the top of the 2nd to make it 3-2. Badlands got three runs in the bottom of the 4th of a couple bases loaded walks and a hit by pitch to make it 6-2.

Flannery ripped an RBI single in the bottom of the 5th to extend the lead. The Big Sticks got their second run of the inning off a stolen base and a throwing error that scored a run.

Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist) launched his 10th home run of the summer over the left field wall to make it 9-2.

Badlands put up a 4-run inning in the 7th sparked by a Massimini two-RBI double. Shinkle ripped another RBI double which was his second extra base hit of the night.

Flannery collected his 4th RBI tonight with a sac-fly to make it 13-4. Minot scored two runs in the previous half inning in the top of the 7th.

In the bottom of the 8th, Jace Buchanan (Dickinson St) with an RBI ground out and another run scored on a throwing error.

The Big Sticks scored 15 runs on 14 hits and committed an error. Five hitters in the Big Sticks lineup tonight had multi-hit games and Massimini with three RBIs and Flannery had 4 RBI.

Jack Spring (College of Wooster) pitched a season long 6 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, and 2 K. At one point in the game after allowing the two runs in the 2nd inning, he retired 12 straight batters later in the game.

The bullpen the final three innings allowed two runs and committed just two walks as a whole. Badlands hitters were patient at the plate again tonight after drawing 12 walks the game before, they drawed another dozen walks tonight.

Badlands will look to sweep the two game series at home against the Hot Tots for the first time this summer with first pitch set for 6:35 MST.







