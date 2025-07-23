Rivets Come up Short in Rain-Halted Series Finale vs Pit Spitters

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - A tight, low-scoring series finale in Traverse City came to a premature end.

With the Pit Spitters clinging to a 3-2 lead after seven innings in a quest for their 11th consecutive win, inclement weather caused the game to be ruled final, 3-2, leaving the Rivets without a chance to salvage the final game of three against first place Traverse City. The Pit Spitters (15-6) was able to hold a slim lead for long enough before the rain hit and made it impossible to move forward.

The Rivets had chances to score early, putting two baserunners on in each of the first three innings at the plate but failed to plate a run. They left five on base combined in their first three frames - a familiar feeling in what had continued to be a frustrating offensive series to that point.

Rivets starting pitcher Andrew Alberts (Manhattan) was nearly perfect in his first two innings, basically retiring seven in a row thanks to a dropped third strike that put a baserunner on in the first. But Pit Spitters were able to get to the lefty in the bottom of the third with a two-out, two-run single to begin the scoring for either side.

The Rivets were quickly able to respond in the fourth as Tommy Townsend (Xavier) crushed a solo home run to right field, his second blast since the All-Star break. The Rivets had a chance to do more damage in the frame after back-to-back two-out walks but couldn't fully erase the deficit.

The Pit Spitters stole the run right back in their half of the fourth on a stolen base attempt with runners on the corners. The Rivets ultimately recorded the third out of the inning in a rundown between first and second, but Traverse City was able to squeeze a third run across the plate in the meantime.

Townsend struck again in the fifth, though, delivering a clutch two-out single to bring the Rivets back within one. Paired with his solo blast, Townsend drove in his team-leading 36th run of the season - a top 20 mark in the Northwoods League.

Alberts was able to get through seven innings, marking his longest our four starts this season. He put together a quality start of just three runs allowed on four hits, striking out five along the way and even letting out a big roar of emotion after picking up his fifth to close the seventh on his 106th pitch.

That was the final pitch thrown before a thunderstorm hit Turtle Creek Field in Traverse City, forcing the game into a delay with the Rivets trailing by just a run. They'd unfortunately never get the chance to draw even, as they game was officially ruled final less than an hour later.

The loss is the fifth in a row for the Rivets to begin their seven-game road trip, digging themselves a hole in the standings that is quickly reaching insurmountable levels. Despite competitive showings against the red-hot Pit Spitters all series, they just couldn't quite get over the hump.

The Rivets will conclude their road trip with a two-game series in Kalamazoo against the Growlers. First pitch for the first matchup is Thursday at 5:35 p.m.

