Late-Inning Power Surge Lifts Madison Mallards Over Green Bay Rockers

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Ashwaubenon, WI - The Madison Mallards (30-22) staged a comeback in the final innings to take down the Green Bay Rockers (34-19) 6-2 on Tuesday night.

MJ Sweeney (Wichita State University) put the Mallards on the board in the third with an RBI single to make it 1-0. On the mound, Taylor Penn (Arizona State University) kept the Rockers in check, tossing four scoreless innings to start the game.

Green Bay got on the board in the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Joe Mennella (Wagner College) to tie the game at 1-1. Mennella struck again in the seventh, delivering an RBI single to put the Rockers ahead 2-1.

The Madison offense came to life in the late stages of the game. In the eighth inning, Michael Lippe (University of Minnesota) tied the game 2-2 with an RBI single. Then Sweeney came to the plate and obliterated a two-run home run to give Madison the lead, his ninth of the season.

In the ninth inning, the Mallards got vital insurance runs from the bat of Cole Kosciusko (UC Santa Barbara), who hit a two-run home run to extend the advantage to 6-2. Bryce Leedle (University of St. Thomas) shut the door in the ninth, and the Mallards held on for the victory.

Eamonn Mulhern (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) earned the win on the mound for the Mallards in relief, his second of the season. Ethan Alexander (Washburn University) was charged with the loss for the Rockers.

The Mallards and Rockers will meet again on Wednesday night to wrap up the two-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park on Thursday to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:05 p.m.







