Dock Spiders Surge Past the Rafters

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









James Hankerson, Jr. of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) James Hankerson, Jr. of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders outlasted the Rafters in an offensive slugfest that saw the two teams combine for 30 hits and runs as Fond du Lac notched its third straight win over Wisconsin Rapids.

The Dock Spiders and Rafters started off the two game series at Herr-Baker Field with eight combined runs in the first inning as the Rafters scored three runs to open the game before the Dock Spiders responded with five of their own. The five run opening inning for the Dock Spiders was headlined by a TP Wentworth mashing an RBI single and an awkward play that saw the Dock Spiders score two off a pair of Rafters errors. The Rafters went on to tie the game heading into the bottom of the third but the Dock Spiders took a lead they did not relinquish as James Hankerson Jr. recorded a two RBI single as a part of a four run inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Dock Spiders pulled away- scoring six runs with James Hankerson Jr. tallying a two RBI double. The game remained at a 15-5 score until the seventh inning where both offenses struck again as the Rafters scored four runs, however the Dock Spiders answered with two as well. Fond du Lac held on for the win despite a four combined runs in the final two frames from the Rafters as the Dock Spiders clinched a 17-13 win.

Offensively Fond du Lac had a tremendous day- recording 17 runs which is the most they have scored in a single game this season. The player of the game for the Dock Spiders was James Hankerson Jr. who went 3-for-4 with a run, a double and four RBI. TP Wentworth and Reece McCarthy also had great days at the plate as they both reached the hit column multiple times.

Defensively the Dock Spiders continued to struggle as they let up 20 hits and 13 runs. The 20 hits are the most hits Fond du Lac has allowed in a single game this season. The best outing on the mound for the Dock Spiders was from Elden Santana who totaled four innings with eight strikeouts. The past two games for the Dock Spiders has seen the offenses take over as the run total combined between the two offensive duels is 62.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. as Fond du Lac takes on Wisconsin Rapids. The game also falls on Weaver's Birthday Party where we celebrate our loveable mascot's birthday with all his mascot friends from around the area. Weaver's Birthday also falls on a Drink Wisconsinbly Wednesday with Sunny 97.7 where fans can enjoy half-priced Drink Wisconsinbly Old Fashioneds.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.