KJ Ward on the Bump for Rollers Day

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers become the Green Bay Rollers for a day as the Mallards look to spoil the special day in front of a nearly sold out crowd at Capital Credit Union Park. With Green Bay now falling into third place after a loss last night, the division race continues to tighten up down the stretch. Both the Rockers and the Mallards trail Wausau by three and a half games.

KJ Ward will make his first start tonight as Josh Merrill turns to another bullpen arm to get an opportunity to pitch out of the gate. Ward has looked phenomenal in his two appearances so far. Both times out, he served as a middle innings eater. Ward, the big righty, has just one run allowed in six innings pitched. As a last second addition to the Great Lakes All-Star team, he got through an inning of work keeping the Great Plains off the scoreboard. Ward described his approach to this start as one of confidence. He wants to go out there and pound the zone, limit free passes, and try to get that velocity up as much as possible.

For Madison, it'll be Elliot Cadieux Lanoue. He'll appear for the Ducks for the 11th time this season with a steady 3.45 ERA. Last time out against the Dock Spiders, he went five innings with just two hits and no runs allowed. Cadieux Lanoue looks to keep the momentum from his dazzling last appearance today in Green Bay. His command has been excellent to this point. The Rockers have taken a lot of walks in their last few games, but they will seemingly have to be more aggressive early in at bats with the strike thrower on the mound tonight.

Madison was able to capitalize off of the Rockers right-handed relievers late in yesterday's contest. With Green Bay having no left handed relief pitchers on the roster, the Mallards were able to knock a pair of two-run homers to cusion their lead thanks to their powerful lefty bats. A similar approach from Don Scott and the Madison Mallards to load up with left handed batters can be expected here tonight.

