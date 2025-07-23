Stingers Drop to the Larks

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Stingers(29-25) drop another to the Larks(19-38) by a score of 6-5.

Bismarck started up in the game with a 3-run homer in the top of the second.

Max Buettenback hammered a long ball in the bottom of the second to make it 3-1.

The Stingers inched back in the bottom of the third when second baseman Carter Walsh knocked in one with an RBI.

Willmar didn't score again until the fifth when Armani Guzman doubled and Carter Walsh drove him in with another RBI single, Liam Bushey followed that up with an RBI single of his own, and the Stingers took the lead, 4-3.

Matthew Pena hit his ninth home run of the season in the bottom of the 7th to give the Stingers a 2-run lead.

In the top of the eighth, the Larks tagged the Stingers with 3 runs, retaking the lead.

Cody Wichmann went 2.0 innings of scoreless relief out of the pen for the Stingers.

Carter Walsh went 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs and a SB.

Matthew Pena and Max Buettenback each collected a solo homer.

The Stingers are headed to Thunder Bay to take on the Border Cats in a doubleheader tomorrow, with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. CST on NWL+.

