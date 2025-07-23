Battle Creek Sweeps, Kenosha as Arms Struggle

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - All four Kenosha pitchers utilized in this one allowed at least a run paving the way for Battle Creek to run away with the finale 9-3.

Kenosha has gotten streaky of late, sweeping or being swept in all three series coming out of the All-Star Break.

For the second straight game the Kingfish struck first. Tyler Horner rolled an RBI-groundout to give the Kingfish a 1-0 lead.

However, it took Battle Creek no time to steal the lead. In the home half of the 1st against Kenosha starter, Cooper Cooksey, the Battle Jacks plated a pair on a Nathan Ball 2-RBI single.

Cooksey struggled with his command in this one lasting just 3.2 innings, allowing four hits, and three runs. He struck out four, but walked six. Kenosha as a team issued nine free passes.

Kenosha tied the game at 2 after Jadan Boyce came around to score on a Jacob Vokal RBI-single. The game would stay the way until the 4th.

That is when the strike zone issues really struck Cooksey, knocking him out of the game. Battle Creek took a 3-2 lead on an RBI-groundout. An inning later against reliever Jaxson Easterlin, the Battle Jacks separated themselves.

Joshua Algarin drove in two runs on a single to put Battle Creek up 5-2. The very next hitter Gianni Royer knocked home another on an RBI-double. He amassed five RBIs in the series.

Battle Creek added tack on runs in the 7th and 8th with the biggest two coming on Sam Kane's two-run blast. The Jacks cruised to a 9-3 win and sweep the fish for their first sweep of the second half.

Battle Creek improves to 8-12 in half number two and 28-27 overall. Kenosha falls to 9-11 in the second half and heads to Traverse City for a four-game home and home series with the Pit Spitters.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.