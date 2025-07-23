Dock Spiders Fall Short against the Rafters

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Noah Tschopp

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Noah Tschopp(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders dropped a hard fought defensive battle to the Rafters as Fond du Lac only put up six hits and one run against a strong-armed Rafters pitching rotation.

After an offensive slugfest last night where both teams combined for 30 hits and runs, the defenses went to work in tonight's game as it took until the fifth inning before either team found the scoring column. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Reece McCarthy scored off a Tommy Googins double to take a 1-0 lead. However, in the very next half inning the Rafters responded as Landon Gaz sent home Madden Ocko after lacing a double to right field. The game remained tied at one until the top of the eighth inning where the Rafters took the lead off an Eric Harper bases-loaded walk. The Dock Spiders offense were unable to find any rhythm to close out the game as the Dock Spiders fell 2-1 at Herr-Baker Field.

The Dock Spiders pitching rotation had a stellar night despite the loss as Noah Tschopp went a personal season-high six innings while amassing six strikeouts. Samuel Moses and Mason Bright also did good work coming out of the bullpen as they combined for three hits, two walks and two strikeouts. The three arm rotation for the Dock Spiders held the Rafters to only six hits as the Fond du Lac offense struggled to piece together results.

Offensively no Dock Spider found the hit column multiple times, however, James Hankerson Jr. hit an impressive milestone as he notched his 20th extra base hit of the season off a triple. Also in this game, it was extremely hard to get on the basepath as the Dock Spiders were walked only two times but were struck out 16 times at the plate.

Next game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. at Warner Park in Madison as the Dock Spiders take on the Mallards for a two game road series.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is Saturday, July 26 at 6:35 p.m. as Fond du Lac takes on Madison Mallards. The game falls on Comic Book Heroes Night where fans will get a chance to meet their favorite comic book characters for photos and meet and greet opportunities. Additionally, all kids will receive a cape courtesy of 99.5 WPKR.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.