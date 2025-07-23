Spitters Streak at 11, Take Rockford in 3-2 Victory

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win their 11th straight game amidst a thunderstorm ridden game, finishing the sweep against the Rockford Rivets with a 3-2 win in front of 1,482 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium Wednesday evening.

Isaac Sturgess's two-out, two-run base hit to left field powered the Spitters past the Rivets to extend their winning streak to 11 games, tying the second longest winning streak in franchise history that was set in August of 2020.

In the bottom of the third inning, Andrew Mack led off with an infield base hit before Alfredo Velazques drew a walk. After a quick two outs, Sturgess ripped a base hit into left field driving in a pair of runs to give the Spitters a 2-0 lead. Tommy Townsend opened the top of the fourth inning with a bang as he drove his third home run over the right field wall to pull the Rivets within 2-1. In the bottom of the frame, the Spitters matched the Rivets one run as Mack sacrificed himself by stealing second allowing enough time for Hunter Herndon to score to extend their lead to 3-1. The Rivets offense didn't stay quiet for long as their first two batters reached base safely. The lone run of the inning game on a base hit to right field to make it 3-2. From that point on the game turned into a stalemate as both pitching staff's locked in. Following the conclusion of the bottom of the seventh inning, a thunderstorm moved into the area, forcing a delay that ultimately led to the cancellation of the rest of the game securing the win for the Spitters. The rain cancellation is the first rain out at Turtle Creek Stadium since June 2023.

Traverse City extends their winning streak to 11, making it their second longest in franchise history. Their record moves to 36-19 overall and 15-6 in the second half while Rockford falls to 23-21 overall and 6-12 in the second half. Oliver Brown (1-0) earned his first win of the season after throwing 1.2 innings allowing a run on a hit, two walks, and striking out two. Andrew Alberts (1-2) was handed his second loss after throwing a complete game where he allowed three runs on four hits, four walks, and struckout five. Travis Weide (1-1) earned his first save of the season after throwing the final three innings where one run score on four hits and two walks.

UP NEXT

The Pit Spitters welcome the Kenosha Kingfish to Turtle Creek Stadium for the final time in the 2025 regular season tomorrow as they'll play a two-game series. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. Broadcast coverage with Jackson Heiden will begin on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 7:00 p.m. on the Northwoods League + App.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.