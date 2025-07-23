Rockers and Mallards Game Postponed

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Tonight's game between the Rockers and the Mallards at Capital Credit Union Park has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 8th, the final home game of the regular season. There will be two seven-inning games with the first beginning at 4:05pm. Game 2 will begin thirty minutes after the completion of Game 1.

Any tickets for tonight's postponed game can be exchanged for any remaining game during the 2025 regular season.

The Rollers alternate identity will roll out again during a later game to be determined.

The Rockers will head to Mequon to begin a new two-game series with the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm at Moonlight Graham Field.

