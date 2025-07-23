Rockers and Mallards Game Postponed
July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Tonight's game between the Rockers and the Mallards at Capital Credit Union Park has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 8th, the final home game of the regular season. There will be two seven-inning games with the first beginning at 4:05pm. Game 2 will begin thirty minutes after the completion of Game 1.
Any tickets for tonight's postponed game can be exchanged for any remaining game during the 2025 regular season.
The Rollers alternate identity will roll out again during a later game to be determined.
The Rockers will head to Mequon to begin a new two-game series with the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm at Moonlight Graham Field.
Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.
