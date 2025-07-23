Woodchucks Home Game against Lakeshore Postponed

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI- Wednesday night's contest between the Wausau Woodchucks and Lakeshore Chinooks has been postponed due to weather.

The game is set to be played as part of a seven-inning doubleheader at Lakeshore on Saturday, as part of a weekend series for the Woodchucks on the road. The game times for the doubleheader in Mequon have not been determined at the time of this writing.

Tonight's game was rained prior to the conclusion of 5 innings, which means all tickets can be redeemed at the ballpark ticket office or the Woodchucks front office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining regular season game in 2025 or in May/June of 2026 (based on availability). We encourage you to call ahead to redeem any rain postponement tickets.

Tonight's postponement means the Woodchucks will finish with an undefeated 5-0 record against the Chinooks at home in the 2025 season. That's the second team the Woodchucks have now gone undefeated against at Athletic Park this year, along with the Madison Mallards.

Wausau remains at 35-17 overall, and 14-3 in the second half. The Woodchucks will complete their longest homestand of the summer by hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Wausau is 6-2 against the Rapids Rafters this summer, including a 3-0 mark at Athletic Park. They've outscored the Rafters 44-12 in their contests at Athletic Park.

Tomorrow don't miss our last Woody Bobblehead Giveaway of the 2025 season presented by Weinbrenner! The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a collectible Thorogood Woody Bobblehead to take home. Plus, support local music at the Wausau East Band Fundraiser Night and enjoy Thirsty Thursday with half-price Miller Lite through the 5th inning. It's set to be a perfect night at the ballpark for baseball, and fans can purchase tickets for that game and all of Wausau's remaining home games by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.