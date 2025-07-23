Soliz Breaks Home Run Record, Woodchucks Win Fifth Straight

WAUSAU, WI - The player folks in Wausau call "Boom" did exactly what his name suggested on Tuesday night at Athletic Park, in historic fashion.

With no outs in the top of the fourth and a runner at second base, Soliz hit a deep fly ball to left field that cleared the wall, giving him his 21st home run in his Woodchucks career. With that long ball, Soliz passed MLB veteran and Wausau alum Paul DeJong for the most home runs hit by a single player in Woodchucks history.

In addition, Soliz is now one home run short of the league lead for a single player. He's now hit four home runs in his last three games, and tonight's home run was his third against the Chinooks this season.

Wausau went on to win the game 18-8 over Lakeshore, picking up their 14th win of the second half, their fifth straight win overall, and most importantly, their 13th straight win at Athletic Park. Wausau has not lost at home since the end of the first half and have won all five games they've played so far in their week-long homestand.

The game had a lot of scoring early. Lakeshore scored two runs to take the lead in the top of the first, but Wausau promptly tied the game in the bottom half. Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) scored Wausau's first run on a balk, and Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) brought the other run in on an RBI single.

It was the start of Rodriguez's best day at the plate this season. The junior became the first Woodchucks to reach six times in the same game this year, earning 4 RBIs on four hits along the way. Rodriguez now has three straight multi-hit games, and tonight was his third game in his Northwoods League career with four hits.

Lakeshore scored twice again to make it 4-2 in the second, but Wausau immediately answered and took the lead for good. Soliz and Rodriguez combined for back-to-back RBI doubles, and the Woodchucks scored three in the frame to pull in front, 5-4.

Wausau scored multiple runs again in a special way in the third. With his brother and former Woodchuck Drew Berkland in attendance for the first time this season, Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) belted a ball over the left field fence for his first ever home run at Athletic Park. It was his second home run overall this year, and just his third long ball in two years with the Woodchucks.

After Berkland's two-run shot, Max Soliz Jr. hit his record-breaking home run in the fourth, and the Woodchucks opened up a 9-2 lead. Wausau scored multiple runs in the first four innings of the game for the first time this season.

After Lakeshore scored two in the fifth, Wausau scored yet again in the bottom half. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) sent a rocket out to center field and cleared the wall for his 11th home run of the year, a solo shot that helped Wausau hit double digits. With that home run, the Woodchucks now lead the Northwoods League in home runs hit with 55 this season.

Then, in the sixth, the Woodchucks blew the lead out more. After a two-RBI double from Rodriguez, Josh Arquette (Panola CC) got on the board with an RBI double of his own, his first hit of the game. Malone hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning which helped the Woodchucks score their fourth run of the frame, and the score was 14-6.

Lakeshore scored one run each in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, but Wausau had one more big inning to counter. In the eighth, Wausau scored four more runs on five hits, with Smith-Johnson, Soliz, and Arquette all came through with more RBIs. The 17 total RBIs from the Woodchucks tonight is the second most for them in a single game this season.

Wausau has now scored 39 runs in their last 2 games, and 66 total runs in their five game homestand. The Woodchucks currently lead all Northwoods League teams in batting average, RBIs, runs scored, and on base percentage. Tonight was the fifth separate time Wausau has scored 17 or more runs in a home game this season.

There were also some stars on the mound for the Woodchucks. Mosinee native Keagan Jirschele (South Dakota State) earned his second win of the season after his longest Northwoods League appearance. The two-way freshman came out of the bullpen early and allowed just two runs in 3.2 innings of work.

Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) dealt 1.2 innings and allowed just one run in relief as well. Broden Jackson (Madison CC) also made his second appearance of the summer with Wausau, and allowed just two earned runs, getting out of bases loaded jam in the seventh and striking out five total hitters.

The Woodchucks are 7-2 against Lakeshore and clinched the season series against the Chinooks with tonight's win. Wausau's also a perfect 5-0 against Lakeshore in games played at Athletic Park.

On top of that, Wausau is now one of only three teams in the Northwoods League with 14 wins in the second half, and one of only four teams to hit the 35-win mark so far this season. The Woodchucks still hold a three and a half game lead over the Mallards in the Great Lakes West second half standings, and a five-game lead overall.

The Woodchucks will go for a 14th consecutive home win tomorrow night, and look to move to a perfect 6-0 after the All-Star break when they host Lakeshore again. The game is set to start at 6:35 p.m. at Athletic Park and will be the second to last game in Wausau's week-long homestand.

