Huskies' 9-Run Third Catapults to Win over La Crosse

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LA CROSSE, WI - The Duluth Huskies exploded for sixteen runs in an eventual 16-9 defeat of the La Crosse Loggers. It was their third victory in a row at Copeland Park, and their fourth win in five games since the All-Star Break.

Things looked strong for the dogs of Duluth from the get-go, as Rowan Kelly beat out an infield single, Ethan Surowiec singled with one out, and recent Huskies addition George McIntyre got his first Huskies hit and RBI to get things started. Ethan Cole drove in another run on a single of his own, and he was followed by Jake Downing repeating the feat. With the bases loaded, Tyler Palmer drove in the fourth Huskies run of the inning by wearing a hit-by-pitch. When the dust settled on the top of the first, the Huskies already led 4-0.

Two runs came across for La Crosse against starter Owen Marsolek across the first two innings, but he held the lead into the top of the third. It was then that the Huskies decided to give their pitcher even more run support.

It all started when Jake Downing laced a one-out single to right, and Kingsley Guthrie was hit by a pitch immediately thereafter. With two outs, Rowan Kelly belted a baseball to dead center, leaving the park and giving the Huskies a 7-2 lead. But the Twin Ports pups weren't satisfied with that, either.

Noah Furcht worked a two-out walk, and Ethan Surowiec hit his twelfth homer of the season to center as well, making the score 9-2, Duluth. Still not satiated in the quest for Logger sacrifices, George McIntyre doubled to left to keep things rolling. As if on cue, Nate Vargas pummelled a baseball to right field for his third round-tripper in as many games against La Crosse this season.

Ethan Cole, who led off the inning, worked yet another two-out walk and Jake Downing got his second hit of the inning - this time, it would not be contained within the walls of Copeland Park. The Huskies' fourth Home Run of the night made it 13-2, and the inning was finally ended after nine runs had crossed the plate for Duluth.

La Crosse finally put up their first crooked number in the sixth, with three runs scored on Justin Roulston and Max Kalk's RBI singles. That chased Huskies starter Owen Marrsolek out of the game, being replaced by Jayden Watts in the seventh. Watts would remain in the game for the remainder of the game.

In the seventh, the Huskies got one of those runs right back, with a Noah Furcht tank-job off of the scoreboard. Heading into the ninth, the score remained 14-5.

The Huskies pushed two more across in the top of the ninth, starting with Rowan Kelly's second big fly of the evening and followed by George McIntyre's fourth hit of the night, driving in Noah Furcht.

The Loggers remained potent into the home ninth, with four runs coming across against Jayden Watts. Even so, the Huskies' cushion was more than enough, and he eventually sealed the win by a 16-9 final score. It was the Huskies' 37th victory of the 2025 campaign, guaranteeing the pups another winning season with a record north of .500. Owen Marsolek earned his third win of the year.

On Deck:

The Huskies will play the finale of the two-game series tomorrow night against La Crosse, before travelling home for a deja-vu-inducing two-gamer against the Waterloo Bucks, visiting for the second time in the week.







