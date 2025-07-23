Growlers Continue Struggles, Fall 5-7 against Royal Oak
July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (29-27; 12-9) fell despite the Royal Oak Leprechaun's (25-29; 7-10) five defensive errors.
Kalamazoo's Jeremiah Holder allowed five hits, five runs, and four walks in his three innings of work, with Nolan Alvord bringing in two runs and scoring one himself. Following Holder's exit, Gabe Springer would bring in the first run of the game for the Growlers and cutting the deficit to 5-1. Will Juday would enter and pitch four scoreless innings in his Growler debut.
In the bottom of the fifth, while Juday was dealing, Kalamazoo would capitalize on three errors and a Trevor Johnson home run to tie up the game in the fifth. The tie game would remain until Bryce Brannon would allow two runs in the eighth, where Royal Oak would take their 7-5 final.
Overall, the Growlers failed to win a game the opponent committed five errors in, while the opponent was also hitting two pitchers and playing the previous nights starter, spending his first season time in the field, at third. Kalamazoo left 14 runners on base, walked seven batters, allowed 11 hits, and committed two errors themselves. Over the last four games, Kalamazoo has committed nine errors.
The Growlers have a chance to bounce back on Thursday and Friday night when they face the Rockford Rivets for a two-game set at home. Thursday's game will be available on Northwoods League + and Friday's contest will be on ESPN+.
